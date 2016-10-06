The world of work has changed so quickly in recent decades and the rate of change shows no signs of slowing down. Reading the trends of the past decades is telling.

What started in the 80s with a desire for work-life balance will continue in 2020, with workers caring less about where they work and more about how they work with their team. 70 percent of high-performing teams prioritize developing strong relationships with their team so they can work together better.

In a rapidly-changing world, transparency and information sharing (not off-limits labs and secretive, siloed projects) will unleash the potential of market leaders in this decade. 89 percent of employees say that transparent decision making boosts team achievement.

Finally, the products and services that will win the hearts of customers will be the ones that built by diverse teams that harness the varied perspectives of their people and share their ideas openly. 67 percent of the high-achieving teams we studied practice giving feedback to each other in order to strengthen their work and produce better results.

The future of work is Open. Open work practices allow for unhindered access to the right context, the bigger picture, and important information when it’s needed most. All teams can do amazing things when they work Open. Get more insights on the future of work from our Open research.